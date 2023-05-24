The -13.88% Decline of Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ZS stock has gone up by 5.17%, with a monthly gain of 23.65% and a quarterly plunge of -5.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for Zscaler Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.00% for ZS’s stock, with a -5.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.

The public float for ZS is 86.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZS on May 24, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

ZS) stock’s latest price update

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has dropped by -3.41 in relation to previous closing price of 128.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/08/23 that Zscaler Stock Shoots Up on Boost to Revenue Outlook

ZS Trading at 16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +34.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.09. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 11.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from CANESSA REMO, who sale 6,229 shares at the price of $106.79 back on Mar 16. After this action, CANESSA REMO now owns 295,863 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $665,211 using the latest closing price.

Rajic Dali, the Chief Operating Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 5,638 shares at $106.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Rajic Dali is holding 291,182 shares at $602,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.01 for the present operating margin

+77.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -35.77. The total capital return value is set at -21.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45. Equity return is now at value -62.90, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc. (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 182.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 36.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.