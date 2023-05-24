The -13.88% Decline of C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, AI stock has gone up by 0.63%, with a monthly gain of 53.31% and a quarterly surge of 18.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.09% for C3.ai Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.18% for AI’s stock, with a 54.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is $19.70, which is -$7.42 below the current market price. The public float for AI is 90.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 31.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AI on May 24, 2023 was 21.14M shares.

AI) stock’s latest price update

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.15 in relation to previous closing price of 27.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/15/23 that C3.ai Stock Is Rising. Demand Is Exploding for Enterprise AI, CEO Says.

AI Trading at 20.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, as shares surge +53.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.64. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 142.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from Parkkinen Juho, who sale 4,438 shares at the price of $18.11 back on May 01. After this action, Parkkinen Juho now owns 336,971 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $80,393 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN RICHARD C, the Director of C3.ai Inc., sale 24,000 shares at $30.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that LEVIN RICHARD C is holding 209,664 shares at $720,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.59 for the present operating margin

+74.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -75.99. The total capital return value is set at -18.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.47. Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -23.30 for asset returns.

Based on C3.ai Inc. (AI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.