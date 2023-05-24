Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) has jumped by 6.12 compared to previous close of 11.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TERN is $15.00, which is $4.03 above the current price. The public float for TERN is 35.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TERN on May 24, 2023 was 390.51K shares.

TERN’s Market Performance

TERN’s stock has seen a 11.45% increase for the week, with a -9.52% drop in the past month and a 18.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.91% for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.42% for TERN’s stock, with a 47.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TERN Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN rose by +11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +451.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.11. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 17.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Lu Hongbo, who purchase 758,620 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Dec 23. After this action, Lu Hongbo now owns 4,340,212 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $5,499,995 using the latest closing price.

Vivo Opportunity, LLC, the 10% Owner of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 758,620 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Vivo Opportunity, LLC is holding 4,340,212 shares at $5,499,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -29.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.