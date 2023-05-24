Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO)’s stock price has dropped by -4.35 in relation to previous closing price of 0.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TMPO is $3.00, which is $2.72 above the current market price. The public float for TMPO is 19.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.04% of that float. The average trading volume for TMPO on May 24, 2023 was 919.95K shares.

TMPO’s Market Performance

TMPO stock saw a decrease of 6.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -65.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -80.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.39% for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.23% for TMPO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -94.19% for the last 200 days.

TMPO Trading at -53.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.28%, as shares sank -40.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3174. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. saw -64.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.08 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stands at -1202.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.