Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDOC is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 23 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TDOC is $30.18, which is $5.91 above the current price. The public float for TDOC is 160.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDOC on May 24, 2023 was 3.84M shares.

TDOC) stock’s latest price update

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.95 in relation to its previous close of 24.65. However, the company has experienced a 1.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Teladoc Gets an Upgrade. There Are ‘No Tears Left to Cry.’

TDOC’s Market Performance

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has experienced a 1.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.20% drop in the past month, and a -17.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for TDOC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.68% for TDOC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.00% for the last 200 days.

TDOC Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.24. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw 2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Trencher Daniel, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $23.81 back on May 17. After this action, Trencher Daniel now owns 23,520 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $23,810 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Claus Torp, the CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 1,699 shares at $25.64 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Jensen Claus Torp is holding 13,540 shares at $43,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+58.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc. stands at -567.53. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.90. Equity return is now at value -168.60, with -113.50 for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.75. Total debt to assets is 33.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.