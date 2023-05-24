Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) has decreased by -6.11 when compared to last closing price of 45.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) Right Now?

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TGLS is at 1.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TGLS is $53.40, which is $10.38 above the current market price. The public float for TGLS is 20.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.72% of that float. The average trading volume for TGLS on May 24, 2023 was 460.91K shares.

TGLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) has seen a -8.00% decrease in the past week, with a -5.72% drop in the past month, and a 24.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for TGLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.20% for TGLS’s stock, with a 36.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGLS Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGLS fell by -8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.83. In addition, Tecnoglass Inc. saw 39.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGLS starting from Energy Holding Corp, who sale 2,300,000 shares at the price of $41.06 back on May 19. After this action, Energy Holding Corp now owns 24,628,108 shares of Tecnoglass Inc., valued at $94,449,500 using the latest closing price.

Energy Holding Corp, the 10% Owner of Tecnoglass Inc., purchase 519,412 shares at $42.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Energy Holding Corp is holding 26,928,108 shares at $21,950,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.99 for the present operating margin

+48.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tecnoglass Inc. stands at +21.73. The total capital return value is set at 47.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.79. Equity return is now at value 54.40, with 25.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS), the company’s capital structure generated 48.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.70. Total debt to assets is 23.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.