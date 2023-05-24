STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) is 91.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STAA is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is $78.78, which is $19.82 above the current market price. The public float for STAA is 47.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.37% of that float. On May 24, 2023, STAA’s average trading volume was 571.36K shares.

The stock of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) has decreased by -8.49 when compared to last closing price of 64.43.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

STAA’s Market Performance

STAA’s stock has fallen by -4.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.89% and a quarterly drop of -3.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for STAAR Surgical Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.03% for STAA’s stock, with a -15.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STAA Trading at -9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -13.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.80. In addition, STAAR Surgical Company saw 21.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from Holliday Keith, who sale 823 shares at the price of $61.97 back on Mar 17. After this action, Holliday Keith now owns 27,633 shares of STAAR Surgical Company, valued at $51,001 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of STAAR Surgical Company, purchase 39,090 shares at $47.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 8,783,082 shares at $1,873,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.40 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAAR Surgical Company stands at +13.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.98. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.55. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.