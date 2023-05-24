Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) has increased by 3.87 when compared to last closing price of 40.86.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that CarMax and Sonic Automotive Cut to Underperform. It’s a Supply Issue.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is 65.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SAH is 1.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is $50.50, which is $13.06 above the current market price. The public float for SAH is 16.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.64% of that float. On May 24, 2023, SAH’s average trading volume was 387.48K shares.

SAH’s Market Performance

SAH’s stock has seen a 8.63% increase for the week, with a -19.74% drop in the past month and a -26.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for Sonic Automotive Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.28% for SAH’s stock, with a -14.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAH Trading at -12.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAH rose by +8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.09. In addition, Sonic Automotive Inc. saw -13.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAH starting from Byrd Heath, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $54.07 back on Apr 18. After this action, Byrd Heath now owns 168,622 shares of Sonic Automotive Inc., valued at $189,259 using the latest closing price.

Byrd Heath, the EVP and CFO of Sonic Automotive Inc., sale 7,589 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Byrd Heath is holding 168,622 shares at $409,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.54 for the present operating margin

+15.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonic Automotive Inc. stands at +0.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.94. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH), the company’s capital structure generated 389.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.57. Total debt to assets is 70.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 238.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.43 and the total asset turnover is 2.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.