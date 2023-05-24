SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 84.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) by analysts is $375.56, which is $82.37 above the current market price. The public float for SEDG is 55.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SEDG was 1.10M shares.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG)’s stock price has plunge by -3.32relation to previous closing price of 298.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/13/23 that Why Fidelity National Stock Is the Market’s Worst Performer

SEDG’s Market Performance

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has seen a -2.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.26% decline in the past month and a -2.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for SEDG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.56% for SEDG’s stock, with a 0.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SEDG Trading at -1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $289.57. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw 2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $300.86 back on May 04. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 131,677 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $752,145 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the Chief Product Officer of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $307.81 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Adest Meir is holding 134,177 shares at $769,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.