Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Stock Experiences -11.76% Monthly Change

The stock of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has seen a -6.76% decrease in the past week, with a -11.76% drop in the past month, and a -27.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.66% for SKLZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.03% for SKLZ’s stock, with a -41.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is $0.89, The public float for SKLZ is 288.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKLZ on May 24, 2023 was 6.72M shares.

SKLZ stock's latest price update

The stock price of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) has dropped by -5.21 compared to previous close of 0.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SKLZ Trading at -11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares sank -9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5693. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw 1.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Paradise Andrew, who purchase 157,344 shares at the price of $0.55 back on May 15. After this action, Paradise Andrew now owns 10,456,647 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $86,539 using the latest closing price.

Paradise Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Skillz Inc., purchase 1,342,656 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Paradise Andrew is holding 10,299,303 shares at $698,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -88.80, with -45.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.