Should You Invest in Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TWLO is at 1.45.

The public float for TWLO is 173.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.00% of that float. The average trading volume for TWLO on May 24, 2023 was 4.65M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TWLO) stock’s latest price update

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.46 in relation to its previous close of 57.71. However, the company has experienced a 24.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Twilio Guidance Is ‘Tough Pill to Swallow.’ The Stock Is Sinking.

TWLO’s Market Performance

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has experienced a 24.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.45% rise in the past month, and a -10.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for TWLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.01% for TWLO’s stock, with a -4.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TWLO Trading at 3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +24.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.29. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 20.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from DONIO ELENA A., who sale 7,622 shares at the price of $45.82 back on May 15. After this action, DONIO ELENA A. now owns 431,662 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $349,211 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Dana, the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Twilio Inc., sale 1,977 shares at $45.49 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Wagner Dana is holding 157,506 shares at $89,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.96 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -32.83. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc. (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.50. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.