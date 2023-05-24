Should You Invest in The Kroger Co. (KR) Now?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KR is at 0.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KR is $52.23, which is $3.03 above the current market price. The public float for KR is 711.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume for KR on May 24, 2023 was 5.62M shares.

KR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has decreased by -1.76 when compared to last closing price of 49.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KR’s Market Performance

KR’s stock has risen by 0.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.78% and a quarterly rise of 10.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for The Kroger Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.21% for KR stock, with a simple moving average of 5.14% for the last 200 days.

KR Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.05. In addition, The Kroger Co. saw 10.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from Massa Timothy A, who sale 23,000 shares at the price of $47.95 back on Apr 21. After this action, Massa Timothy A now owns 194,956 shares of The Kroger Co., valued at $1,102,873 using the latest closing price.

Wheatley Christine S, the Group Vice President of The Kroger Co., sale 25,000 shares at $47.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Wheatley Christine S is holding 126,866 shares at $1,187,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.06 for the present operating margin

+19.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kroger Co. stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.79. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Kroger Co. (KR), the company’s capital structure generated 203.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.09. Total debt to assets is 39.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.00 and the total asset turnover is 2.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Kroger Co. (KR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.