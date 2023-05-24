Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 28 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) by analysts is $61.73, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for SHOP is 1.14B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SHOP was 16.26M shares.

SHOP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) has decreased by -0.36 when compared to last closing price of 58.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Shopify Stock Surges After Surprise Profit. It’s Also Cutting 20% of Staff.

SHOP’s Market Performance

SHOP’s stock has fallen by -4.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.10% and a quarterly rise of 37.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Shopify Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.82% for SHOP’s stock, with a 44.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHOP Trading at 15.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +25.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOP fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.68. In addition, Shopify Inc. saw 67.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.86 for the present operating margin

+48.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shopify Inc. stands at -61.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.59. Equity return is now at value -22.50, with -17.60 for asset returns.

Based on Shopify Inc. (SHOP), the company’s capital structure generated 16.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.49. Total debt to assets is 12.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.