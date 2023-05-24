SES AI Corporation (SES) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) has dropped by -5.63 compared to previous close of 1.60. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SES is $4.00, which is $2.49 above the current price. The public float for SES is 212.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SES on May 24, 2023 was 693.10K shares.

SES’s Market Performance

The stock of SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen a 9.42% increase in the past week, with a -19.25% drop in the past month, and a -50.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.37% for SES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.99% for SES’s stock, with a -60.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SES Trading at -31.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares sank -9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SES rose by +9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5485. In addition, SES AI Corporation saw -52.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SES starting from Nealis Jing, who sale 10,530 shares at the price of $1.47 back on May 19. After this action, Nealis Jing now owns 1,586,664 shares of SES AI Corporation, valued at $15,468 using the latest closing price.

Hu Qichao, the CEO & CHAIRMAN of SES AI Corporation, sale 69,872 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Hu Qichao is holding 1,350,607 shares at $115,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SES

The total capital return value is set at -24.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.99. Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on SES AI Corporation (SES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SES AI Corporation (SES) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.