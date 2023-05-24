SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for SLQT is 117.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume of SLQT on May 24, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.16 in relation to its previous close of 1.90. However, the company has experienced a 39.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLQT’s Market Performance

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has seen a 39.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.79% gain in the past month and a -16.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.63% for SLQT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.59% for SLQT’s stock, with a 43.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLQT Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.89%, as shares surge +37.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT rose by +39.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4340. In addition, SelectQuote Inc. saw 173.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLQT starting from GRANT W THOMAS II, who purchase 425,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on May 16. After this action, GRANT W THOMAS II now owns 2,393,469 shares of SelectQuote Inc., valued at $544,000 using the latest closing price.

Grant Robert Clay, the PRESIDENT of SelectQuote Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Grant Robert Clay is holding 1,517,272 shares at $256,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLQT

Equity return is now at value -72.20, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.