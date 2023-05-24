Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is 7.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBH is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for SBH is 105.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.32% of that float. On May 24, 2023, SBH’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

SBH) stock’s latest price update

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.07 in comparison to its previous close of 11.06, however, the company has experienced a 4.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/16/22 that Sally Beauty Customers Are Struggling. The Stock Gets a Downgrade.

SBH’s Market Performance

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has experienced a 4.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.11% drop in the past month, and a -29.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.72% for SBH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.45% for SBH’s stock, with a -17.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBH Trading at -16.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -18.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw -8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Spinks Mark Gregory, who sale 35,456 shares at the price of $17.18 back on Feb 16. After this action, Spinks Mark Gregory now owns 38,313 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $609,134 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Equity return is now at value 45.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.