Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is 16.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RYAAY is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) is $136.69, which is $15.51 above the current market price. The public float for RYAAY is 215.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On May 24, 2023, RYAAY’s average trading volume was 314.61K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

RYAAY) stock’s latest price update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY)’s stock price has soared by 5.35 in relation to previous closing price of 99.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RYAAY’s Market Performance

RYAAY’s stock has risen by 4.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.17% and a quarterly rise of 15.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Ryanair Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.76% for RYAAY’s stock, with a 28.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RYAAY Trading at 11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAAY rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.28. In addition, Ryanair Holdings plc saw 40.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.07 for the present operating margin

+1.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryanair Holdings plc stands at -5.02. The total capital return value is set at -3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.73. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), the company’s capital structure generated 91.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.80. Total debt to assets is 33.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.