Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RIOT is 4.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) is $12.01, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for RIOT is 154.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.37% of that float. On May 24, 2023, RIOT’s average trading volume was 21.98M shares.

RIOT) stock’s latest price update

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT)’s stock price has dropped by -5.98 in relation to previous closing price of 11.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/05/22 that Bitcoin Is Back Over $41,000 as Cryptos Regain Strength

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT’s stock has fallen by -8.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.97% and a quarterly rise of 66.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.49% for Riot Platforms Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.62% for RIOT’s stock, with a 48.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RIOT Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares sank -1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.23. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc. saw 212.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $12.51 back on Apr 17. After this action, D’Ambrosio Lance Varro now owns 43,441 shares of Riot Platforms Inc., valued at $325,260 using the latest closing price.

D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, the Director of Riot Platforms Inc., sale 26,000 shares at $6.39 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro is holding 69,441 shares at $166,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc. stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.