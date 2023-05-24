Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Stock Sees a0.52 Increase

The stock of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has gone up by 43.72% for the week, with a 54.65% rise in the past month and a -26.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.74% for RGTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 54.48% for RGTI stock, with a simple moving average of -49.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Right Now?

The public float for RGTI is 115.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. The average trading volume of RGTI on May 24, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

RGTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) has increased by 0.52 when compared to last closing price of 0.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 43.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RGTI Trading at 39.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.92%, as shares surge +57.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI rose by +43.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4912. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc. saw 1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Danis Richard, who sale 22,919 shares at the price of $0.51 back on May 17. After this action, Danis Richard now owns 1,176,316 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc., valued at $11,689 using the latest closing price.

Rivas David, the Chief Technology Officer of Rigetti Computing Inc., sale 4,233 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Rivas David is holding 905,103 shares at $2,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.