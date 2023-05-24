Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) has decreased by -3.10 when compared to last closing price of 17.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RYTM is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RYTM is $37.22, which is $20.68 above than the current price. The public float for RYTM is 56.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.05% of that float. The average trading volume of RYTM on May 24, 2023 was 711.83K shares.

RYTM’s Market Performance

RYTM stock saw a decrease of 0.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.48% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.69% for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.43% for RYTM’s stock, with a -30.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RYTM Trading at -9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -21.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.64. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -43.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Roberts William T., who sale 912 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Mar 29. After this action, Roberts William T. now owns 7,872 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $15,960 using the latest closing price.

Mazabraud Yann, the EVP, Head of International of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,177 shares at $27.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Mazabraud Yann is holding 3,827 shares at $31,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-757.92 for the present operating margin

+87.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -766.22. The total capital return value is set at -56.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.73. Equity return is now at value -75.20, with -51.70 for asset returns.

Based on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), the company’s capital structure generated 29.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.73. Total debt to assets is 20.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.