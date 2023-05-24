RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RNR is 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RNR is $240.29, which is $42.78 above the current price. The public float for RNR is 43.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNR on May 24, 2023 was 324.13K shares.

RNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) has jumped by 3.89 compared to previous close of 189.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/20/22 that Insurers Take Big Financial Hit From Hurricane Ian

RNR’s Market Performance

RNR’s stock has fallen by -1.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.34% and a quarterly drop of -5.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.88% for RNR’s stock, with a 9.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNR Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNR fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.85. In addition, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. saw 6.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNR starting from Sanders Carol P, who sale 1,515 shares at the price of $211.32 back on Feb 16. After this action, Sanders Carol P now owns 5,629 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., valued at $320,146 using the latest closing price.

Brosnan Sean G, the SVP, Chief Investment Officer of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., sale 850 shares at $187.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Brosnan Sean G is holding 19,038 shares at $159,579 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. stands at -21.04. The total capital return value is set at -27.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.79. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR), the company’s capital structure generated 23.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.13. Total debt to assets is 4.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.