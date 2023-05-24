Real-Time Update: Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has gone up by 1.63% for the week, with a -8.85% drop in the past month and a 5.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.89% for SGRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.72% for SGRY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) is $47.82, which is $12.13 above the current market price. The public float for SGRY is 53.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SGRY on May 24, 2023 was 624.96K shares.

SGRY) stock’s latest price update

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY)’s stock price has dropped by -5.05 in relation to previous closing price of 38.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SGRY Trading at 2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY rose by +1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.74. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc. saw 30.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Owens Bradley R., who sale 7,191 shares at the price of $36.31 back on May 17. After this action, Owens Bradley R. now owns 74,189 shares of Surgery Partners Inc., valued at $261,105 using the latest closing price.

Evans Jason Eric, the Chief Executive Officer of Surgery Partners Inc., sale 7,674 shares at $34.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Evans Jason Eric is holding 426,790 shares at $262,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc. stands at -2.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 146.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.45. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.