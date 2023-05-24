Real-Time Update: PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has seen a 3.73% increase in the past week, with a -1.76% drop in the past month, and a -23.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.23% for PLBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.47% for PLBY’s stock, with a -46.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PLBY is $3.48, which is $1.81 above the current price. The public float for PLBY is 43.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLBY on May 24, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

PLBY) stock’s latest price update

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.47 compared to its previous closing price of 1.73. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/31/22 that Looking for a last-minute Halloween costume? Consider ‘Sexy Wordle’

PLBY Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7140. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw -39.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from Kohn Bernhard L III, who sale 24,326 shares at the price of $1.63 back on May 18. After this action, Kohn Bernhard L III now owns 1,386,982 shares of PLBY Group Inc., valued at $39,651 using the latest closing price.

Riley Christopher, the General Counsel & Secretary of PLBY Group Inc., sale 8,528 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Riley Christopher is holding 205,517 shares at $13,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.80 for the present operating margin

+51.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PLBY Group Inc. stands at -104.04. The total capital return value is set at -9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.21. Equity return is now at value -141.20, with -50.20 for asset returns.

Based on PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY), the company’s capital structure generated 179.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.24. Total debt to assets is 47.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.