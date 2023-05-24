Real-Time Update: Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, KSS stock has gone down by -0.77%, with a monthly decline of -16.14% and a quarterly plunge of -35.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.42% for Kohl’s Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.99% for KSS stock, with a simple moving average of -29.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is $25.23, which is $6.15 above the current market price. The public float for KSS is 108.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KSS on May 24, 2023 was 4.63M shares.

KSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) has decreased by -1.23 when compared to last closing price of 19.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.77% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/01/23 that Stock Market News

KSS Trading at -12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSS fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.39. In addition, Kohl’s Corporation saw -23.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSS starting from Kingsbury Thomas, who purchase 92,500 shares at the price of $21.82 back on Mar 29. After this action, Kingsbury Thomas now owns 228,993 shares of Kohl’s Corporation, valued at $2,018,350 using the latest closing price.

SCHLIFSKE JOHN E., the Director of Kohl’s Corporation, purchase 3,413 shares at $29.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that SCHLIFSKE JOHN E. is holding 46,937 shares at $99,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSS

Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.