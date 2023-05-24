Real-Time Update: Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has seen a -22.61% decrease in the past week, with a -38.79% drop in the past month, and a -57.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.47% for XELA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.00% for XELA’s stock, with a -91.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XELA is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XELA is 6.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XELA on May 24, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

XELA) stock’s latest price update

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.42 compared to its previous closing price of 4.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XELA Trading at -35.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XELA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.15%, as shares sank -33.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XELA fell by -22.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.03. In addition, Exela Technologies Inc. saw -70.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XELA

Equity return is now at value 57.40, with -50.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.