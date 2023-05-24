Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) has increased by 9.84 when compared to last closing price of 3.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) is above average at 31.60x. The 36-month beta value for PBYI is also noteworthy at 1.01.

The public float for PBYI is 39.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.51% of that float. The average trading volume of PBYI on May 24, 2023 was 301.86K shares.

PBYI’s Market Performance

PBYI stock saw an increase of 17.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.50% and a quarterly increase of -17.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.82% for Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.75% for PBYI’s stock, with a 0.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBYI Trading at 21.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +23.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI rose by +17.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc. saw -20.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from AUERBACH ALAN H, who sale 27,241 shares at the price of $4.18 back on Jan 03. After this action, AUERBACH ALAN H now owns 6,852,638 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc., valued at $113,810 using the latest closing price.

NOUGUES MAXIMO F, the Chief Financial Officer of Puma Biotechnology Inc., sale 10,499 shares at $4.18 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that NOUGUES MAXIMO F is holding 100,427 shares at $43,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stands at +0.00. The total capital return value is set at 24.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.00. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI), the company’s capital structure generated 528.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.10. Total debt to assets is 51.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 509.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.