PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is above average at 5.61x. The 36-month beta value for PHM is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PHM is $76.69, which is $10.14 above than the current price. The public float for PHM is 221.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. The average trading volume of PHM on May 24, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

PHM) stock’s latest price update

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.57 compared to its previous closing price of 67.42. However, the company has seen a -5.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/10/22 that Famed Value Investor Buys Stock in Citigroup, PulteGroup, and Oshkosh

PHM’s Market Performance

PHM’s stock has fallen by -5.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.87% and a quarterly rise of 23.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for PulteGroup Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.57% for PHM’s stock, with a 32.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHM Trading at 6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.46. In addition, PulteGroup Inc. saw 44.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from OShaughnessy Robert, who sale 115,102 shares at the price of $66.90 back on Apr 28. After this action, OShaughnessy Robert now owns 177,564 shares of PulteGroup Inc., valued at $7,700,094 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON BRIAN P, the Director of PulteGroup Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $66.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that ANDERSON BRIAN P is holding 55,886 shares at $1,004,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.21 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc. stands at +16.03. The total capital return value is set at 31.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24.

Based on PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.39. Total debt to assets is 18.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.

Conclusion

In summary, PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.