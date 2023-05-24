PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) has increased by 7.46 when compared to last closing price of 18.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) Right Now?

PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PRAA is at 1.21.

The public float for PRAA is 38.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.69% of that float. The average trading volume for PRAA on May 24, 2023 was 418.49K shares.

PRAA’s Market Performance

PRAA’s stock has seen a 8.55% increase for the week, with a -46.13% drop in the past month and a -49.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.21% for PRA Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.77% for PRAA’s stock, with a -42.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRAA Trading at -40.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -45.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRAA rose by +8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.53. In addition, PRA Group Inc. saw -39.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRAA starting from Atal Vikram A, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $18.81 back on May 18. After this action, Atal Vikram A now owns 20,000 shares of PRA Group Inc., valued at $752,250 using the latest closing price.

TABAKIN SCOTT M, the Director of PRA Group Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $19.07 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that TABAKIN SCOTT M is holding 72,894 shares at $228,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.48 for the present operating margin

+70.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for PRA Group Inc. stands at +12.13. The total capital return value is set at 8.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.19. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on PRA Group Inc. (PRAA), the company’s capital structure generated 217.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.48. Total debt to assets is 63.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.