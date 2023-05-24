Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.19 in comparison to its previous close of 0.87, however, the company has experienced a 16.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PIRS is 1.06.

The public float for PIRS is 67.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. On May 24, 2023, PIRS’s average trading volume was 627.49K shares.

PIRS’s Market Performance

PIRS stock saw an increase of 16.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.95% and a quarterly increase of -36.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.89% for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.12% for PIRS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.37% for the last 200 days.

PIRS Trading at -2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.21%, as shares surge +15.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIRS rose by +16.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8289. In addition, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -10.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIRS

Equity return is now at value -133.90, with -42.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.