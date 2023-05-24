Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) has decreased by -0.14 when compared to last closing price of 93.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/23 that Philip Morris Beats on Earnings, but Revenue Misses

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Right Now?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PM is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PM is $113.33, which is $20.24 above the current market price. The public float for PM is 1.55B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume for PM on May 24, 2023 was 4.43M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

PM’s stock has seen a -0.98% decrease for the week, with a -5.50% drop in the past month and a -6.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for Philip Morris International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.96% for PM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.94% for the last 200 days.

PM Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares sank -5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.48. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc. saw -8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from Barth Werner, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $98.35 back on Mar 02. After this action, Barth Werner now owns 87,321 shares of Philip Morris International Inc., valued at $786,816 using the latest closing price.

Calantzopoulos Andre, the Exec. Chairman of the Board of Philip Morris International Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $100.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Calantzopoulos Andre is holding 1,007,048 shares at $8,028,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.17 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc. stands at +28.62. The total capital return value is set at 43.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 43.62. Equity return is now at value -96.40, with 16.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.