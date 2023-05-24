PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) by analysts is $5.67, which is $4.86 above the current market price. The public float for CELL is 58.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.06% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of CELL was 625.64K shares.

The stock of PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) has decreased by -6.89 when compared to last closing price of 0.87.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CELL’s Market Performance

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) has seen a 2.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -30.17% decline in the past month and a -53.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.76% for CELL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.11% for CELL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -65.48% for the last 200 days.

CELL Trading at -23.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.29%, as shares sank -27.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELL rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9281. In addition, PhenomeX Inc. saw -69.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.29 for the present operating margin

+68.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PhenomeX Inc. stands at -124.74. The total capital return value is set at -42.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.39. Equity return is now at value -63.30, with -39.60 for asset returns.

Based on PhenomeX Inc. (CELL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.40. Total debt to assets is 20.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.