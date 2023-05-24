PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is $201.29, which is $13.96 above the current market price. The public float for PEP is 1.38B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEP on May 24, 2023 was 4.08M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) has decreased by -0.31 when compared to last closing price of 186.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that Pepsi Earnings Helped by Price Hikes, Resilient Demand

PEP’s Market Performance

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has seen a -3.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.31% gain in the past month and a 5.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.19% for PEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.23% for PEP’s stock, with a 4.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PEP Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares sank -1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.10. In addition, PepsiCo Inc. saw 2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from POHLAD ROBERT C, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $172.47 back on Mar 09. After this action, POHLAD ROBERT C now owns 183,929 shares of PepsiCo Inc., valued at $12,935,148 using the latest closing price.

Krishnan Ramkumar, the CEO Intl Beverages & CCO of PepsiCo Inc., sale 16,827 shares at $172.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Krishnan Ramkumar is holding 49,000 shares at $2,905,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+53.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PepsiCo Inc. stands at +10.31. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 36.70, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), the company’s capital structure generated 241.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.75. Total debt to assets is 45.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.