Paysafe Limited (PSFE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PSFE is $26.12, which is $15.62 above the current price. The public float for PSFE is 44.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSFE on May 24, 2023 was 384.17K shares.

PSFE) stock’s latest price update

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.99 in comparison to its previous close of 11.63, however, the company has experienced a -13.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/10/22 that Paysafe Cuts Financial Guidance. Why the Stock Is Up.

PSFE’s Market Performance

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) has experienced a -13.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.80% drop in the past month, and a -49.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.56% for PSFE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.99% for PSFE’s stock, with a -38.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSFE Trading at -27.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares sank -21.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSFE fell by -13.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, Paysafe Limited saw -20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.40 for the present operating margin

+41.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paysafe Limited stands at -124.50. The total capital return value is set at 1.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.00. Equity return is now at value -85.10, with -11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Paysafe Limited (PSFE), the company’s capital structure generated 311.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.72. Total debt to assets is 45.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 309.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paysafe Limited (PSFE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.