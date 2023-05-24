PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.39relation to previous closing price of 62.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/09/23 that PayPal Stock Falls on Disappointing Margin Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Right Now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PYPL is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PYPL is 1.11B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PYPL on May 24, 2023 was 14.03M shares.

PYPL’s Market Performance

PYPL’s stock has seen a 0.48% increase for the week, with a -13.96% drop in the past month and a -17.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for PayPal Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.53% for PYPL’s stock, with a -22.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PYPL Trading at -13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.00. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw -13.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from SCHULMAN DANIEL H, who purchase 26,065 shares at the price of $76.17 back on Feb 17. After this action, SCHULMAN DANIEL H now owns 395,351 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $1,985,306 using the latest closing price.

Scheibe Gabrielle, sale 150 shares at $94.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Scheibe Gabrielle is holding 8,927 shares at $14,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.