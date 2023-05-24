Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has plunge by -1.23relation to previous closing price of 192.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that Palo Alto Stock Jumps After Profit Tops Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is above average at 2464.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is $225.18, which is $32.51 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 297.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PANW on May 24, 2023 was 3.66M shares.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW stock saw a decrease of -0.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.15% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.81% for PANW’s stock, with a 10.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PANW Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.58. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 35.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Klarich Lee, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $183.12 back on May 05. After this action, Klarich Lee now owns 605,212 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $8,240,293 using the latest closing price.

ZUK NIR, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 36,000 shares at $182.57 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that ZUK NIR is holding 1,702,898 shares at $6,572,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. The total capital return value is set at -4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.53. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,912.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.03. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.