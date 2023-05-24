PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.63 in relation to its previous close of 12.65. However, the company has experienced a 3.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Right Now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) by analysts is $63.60, which is -$0.24 below the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 194.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of PAGS was 3.86M shares.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PAGS’s stock has seen a 3.80% increase for the week, with a 36.63% rise in the past month and a 40.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.02% for PAGS’s stock, with a 12.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PAGS Trading at 33.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +38.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.20. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw 43.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.