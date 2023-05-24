Owlet Inc. (OWLT): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Owlet Inc. (OWLT) is $1.93, which is $1.67 above the current market price. The public float for OWLT is 101.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OWLT on May 24, 2023 was 695.39K shares.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OWLT’s Market Performance

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) has seen a -3.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.28% decline in the past month and a -26.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.93% for OWLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.37% for OWLT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -67.81% for the last 200 days.

OWLT Trading at -20.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.52%, as shares sank -29.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWLT fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3018. In addition, Owlet Inc. saw -54.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OWLT starting from Scolnick Kathryn R., who sale 3,629 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Apr 18. After this action, Scolnick Kathryn R. now owns 492,158 shares of Owlet Inc., valued at $1,198 using the latest closing price.

Workman Kurt, the President & CEO of Owlet Inc., sale 860 shares at $0.33 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Workman Kurt is holding 2,937,670 shares at $284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OWLT

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Owlet Inc. (OWLT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.