Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is above average at 2.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.81.

The public float for OVV is 241.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OVV on May 24, 2023 was 3.54M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

OVV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) has surged by 2.64 when compared to previous closing price of 35.20, but the company has seen a 12.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

OVV’s Market Performance

OVV’s stock has risen by 12.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.52% and a quarterly drop of -17.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Ovintiv Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.71% for OVV stock, with a simple moving average of -22.09% for the last 200 days.

OVV Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV rose by +12.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.19. In addition, Ovintiv Inc. saw -28.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Zemljak Renee Ellen, who sale 70,424 shares at the price of $46.40 back on Mar 03. After this action, Zemljak Renee Ellen now owns 0 shares of Ovintiv Inc., valued at $3,267,674 using the latest closing price.

Mayson Howard John, the Director of Ovintiv Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $45.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Mayson Howard John is holding 21,403 shares at $136,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Equity return is now at value 62.50, with 29.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.