OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OCX is 1.58.

The public float for OCX is 106.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCX on May 24, 2023 was 515.88K shares.

OCX) stock’s latest price update

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OCX’s Market Performance

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has seen a -17.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.74% decline in the past month and a -45.50% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.56% for OCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.57% for OCX’s stock, with a -57.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCX Trading at -21.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares sank -12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCX fell by -17.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2597. In addition, OncoCyte Corporation saw -32.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCX starting from PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, who purchase 663,000 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Apr 05. After this action, PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC now owns 8,090,202 shares of OncoCyte Corporation, valued at $200,027 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of OncoCyte Corporation, purchase 26,827,638 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 50,181,335 shares at $8,093,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3009.50 for the present operating margin

-546.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for OncoCyte Corporation stands at -1942.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.