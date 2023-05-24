Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, OCGN stock has gone up by 3.71%, with a monthly decline of -0.15% and a quarterly plunge of -28.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.88% for Ocugen Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.30% for OCGN stock, with a simple moving average of -50.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OCGN is 3.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for OCGN is $4.58, which is $3.86 above the current price. The public float for OCGN is 215.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCGN on May 24, 2023 was 6.54M shares.

OCGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OCGN Trading at -9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7032. In addition, Ocugen Inc. saw -44.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCGN starting from Musunuri Shankar, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Feb 16. After this action, Musunuri Shankar now owns 2,190,073 shares of Ocugen Inc., valued at $108,000 using the latest closing price.

Musunuri Shankar, the Chief Executive Officer of Ocugen Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Musunuri Shankar is holding 2,227,950 shares at $128,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCGN

Equity return is now at value -86.50, with -70.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.