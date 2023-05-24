Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) has jumped by 4.77 compared to previous close of 0.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NUTX is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) is $2.75, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for NUTX is 317.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. On May 24, 2023, NUTX’s average trading volume was 1.94M shares.

NUTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has seen a 4.15% increase in the past week, with a -14.26% drop in the past month, and a -63.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.48% for NUTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for NUTX’s stock, with a -64.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NUTX Trading at -31.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.45%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUTX rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5278. In addition, Nutex Health Inc. saw -72.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUTX starting from Waters John J, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on May 18. After this action, Waters John J now owns 196,262 shares of Nutex Health Inc., valued at $23,450 using the latest closing price.

Premier Macy Management Holdin, the 10% Owner of Nutex Health Inc., sale 43,880 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Premier Macy Management Holdin is holding 41,964,832 shares at $90,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+6.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutex Health Inc. stands at -193.70. The total capital return value is set at -1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -203.58.

Based on Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX), the company’s capital structure generated 278.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.60. Total debt to assets is 61.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.