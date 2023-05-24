Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) by analysts is $22.00, which is $14.01 above the current market price. The public float for NVAX is 78.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 43.00% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of NVAX was 6.35M shares.

NVAX) stock’s latest price update

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.97 compared to its previous closing price of 7.54. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Biotech Layoffs Keep Coming as Funding Squeeze Drags On

NVAX’s Market Performance

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has experienced a 4.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.11% drop in the past month, and a -12.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.44% for NVAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.12% for NVAX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -51.51% for the last 200 days.

NVAX Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, Novavax Inc. saw -22.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVAX starting from Glenn Gregory M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Mar 10. After this action, Glenn Gregory M now owns 14,473 shares of Novavax Inc., valued at $6,500 using the latest closing price.

Glenn Gregory M, the President, R&D of Novavax Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Glenn Gregory M is holding 13,473 shares at $14,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.53 for the present operating margin

+54.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novavax Inc. stands at -33.20. Equity return is now at value 183.90, with -53.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 8.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.