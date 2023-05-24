Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NAT is at 0.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NAT is $4.76, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for NAT is 203.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.47% of that float. The average trading volume for NAT on May 24, 2023 was 3.28M shares.

The stock of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) has decreased by -4.49 when compared to last closing price of 4.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/23 that Rusty Old Oil Tankers Fetch Big Bucks

NAT’s Market Performance

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has seen a 6.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.59% gain in the past month and a 5.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for NAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.93% for NAT’s stock, with a 14.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAT Trading at 3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT rose by +6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 25.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.43 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), the company’s capital structure generated 56.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.17. Total debt to assets is 34.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.