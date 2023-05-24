NN Inc. (NNBR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) has surged by 16.15 when compared to previous closing price of 1.30, but the company has seen a 16.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NN Inc. (NNBR) by analysts is $3.50, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for NNBR is 42.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. On May 24, 2023, the average trading volume of NNBR was 293.51K shares.

NNBR’s Market Performance

NNBR stock saw an increase of 16.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 31.30% and a quarterly increase of -23.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.89% for NN Inc. (NNBR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.11% for NNBR stock, with a simple moving average of -15.40% for the last 200 days.

NNBR Trading at 33.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares surge +39.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNBR rose by +16.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1821. In addition, NN Inc. saw 0.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNBR starting from Corre Partners Management, LLC, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on May 19. After this action, Corre Partners Management, LLC now owns 5,714,427 shares of NN Inc., valued at $31,150 using the latest closing price.

Corre Partners Management, LLC, the 10% Owner of NN Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $1.24 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Corre Partners Management, LLC is holding 5,689,427 shares at $37,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.23 for the present operating margin

+6.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for NN Inc. stands at -5.23. The total capital return value is set at -4.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.58. Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -8.00 for asset returns.

Based on NN Inc. (NNBR), the company’s capital structure generated 86.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.24. Total debt to assets is 39.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, NN Inc. (NNBR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.