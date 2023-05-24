NetEase Inc. (NTES) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) has decreased by -5.38 when compared to last closing price of 88.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that NetEase Rejects Activision Offer to Extend China Licensing Partnership

Is It Worth Investing in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is above average at 19.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NetEase Inc. (NTES) is $737.85, which is $26.64 above the current market price. The public float for NTES is 643.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTES on May 24, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

NTES’s Market Performance

NTES stock saw a decrease of -6.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.21% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for NetEase Inc. (NTES). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.99% for NTES’s stock, with a 3.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTES Trading at -5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES fell by -6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.13. In addition, NetEase Inc. saw 15.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.34 for the present operating margin

+54.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc. stands at +20.43. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.04. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc. (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 26.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.82. Total debt to assets is 16.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NetEase Inc. (NTES) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.