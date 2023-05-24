Navigating the Volatility of Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) Stock

In the past week, PBI stock has gone up by 11.30%, with a monthly decline of -8.72% and a quarterly plunge of -19.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.04% for Pitney Bowes Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.15% for PBI’s stock, with a -5.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Right Now?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.19.

The public float for PBI is 161.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBI on May 24, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

PBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) has increased by 4.04 when compared to last closing price of 3.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PBI Trading at -5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI rose by +11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.21. In addition, Pitney Bowes Inc. saw -11.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBI starting from Stamps Sheila A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.73 back on Sep 07. After this action, Stamps Sheila A now owns 45,834 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc., valued at $54,640 using the latest closing price.

GUILFOILE MARY, the Director of Pitney Bowes Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that GUILFOILE MARY is holding 101,930 shares at $86,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.