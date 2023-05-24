Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NAVB is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NAVB is $8.00, The public float for NAVB is 22.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAVB on May 24, 2023 was 448.39K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

NAVB) stock’s latest price update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB)’s stock price has soared by 7.33 in relation to previous closing price of 0.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NAVB’s Market Performance

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has experienced a 2.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -52.00% drop in the past month, and a -56.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.48% for NAVB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.28% for NAVB’s stock, with a -56.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAVB Trading at -49.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.39%, as shares sank -52.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAVB rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1632. In addition, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -42.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21402.08 for the present operating margin

-492.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -23117.58. Equity return is now at value 226.20, with -405.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.