Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has seen a 22.00% increase in the past week, with a 3.70% gain in the past month, and a 22.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for MYGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.16% for MYGN stock, with a simple moving average of 11.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is $22.33, which is -$1.12 below the current market price. The public float for MYGN is 79.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MYGN on May 24, 2023 was 610.04K shares.

MYGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) has increased by 13.00 when compared to last closing price of 20.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 22.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that Myriad Genetics Soars on Double Upgrade From Goldman

MYGN Trading at 4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN rose by +22.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.76. In addition, Myriad Genetics Inc. saw 56.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from Lambert Nicole, who sale 6,433 shares at the price of $23.48 back on Mar 27. After this action, Lambert Nicole now owns 240,506 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc., valued at $151,047 using the latest closing price.

Riggsbee Richard Bryan, the Chief Financial Officer of Myriad Genetics Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $22.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Riggsbee Richard Bryan is holding 337,885 shares at $338,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.