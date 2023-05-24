Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Stock Observes 74.12% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has seen a 7.59% increase in the past week, with a 36.69% gain in the past month, and a 41.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.12% for MORF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.30% for MORF’s stock, with a 74.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MORF is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MORF is $73.88, which is $14.38 above than the current price. The public float for MORF is 31.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.90% of that float. The average trading volume of MORF on May 24, 2023 was 592.45K shares.

MORF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) has jumped by 4.26 compared to previous close of 57.07. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MORF Trading at 32.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MORF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +27.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MORF rose by +7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.10. In addition, Morphic Holding Inc. saw 122.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MORF starting from SPRINGER TIMOTHY A, who purchase 1,050,000 shares at the price of $45.00 back on May 03. After this action, SPRINGER TIMOTHY A now owns 2,768,464 shares of Morphic Holding Inc., valued at $47,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Tipirneni Praveen P., the President and CEO of Morphic Holding Inc., sale 3,597 shares at $51.11 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Tipirneni Praveen P. is holding 13,936 shares at $183,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MORF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.53 for the present operating margin

+98.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphic Holding Inc. stands at -83.38. The total capital return value is set at -18.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.06. Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.