Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) has increased by 4.54 when compared to last closing price of 0.17.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UTRS is $1.00, which is $0.82 above the current price. The public float for UTRS is 52.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UTRS on May 24, 2023 was 163.73K shares.

UTRS’s Market Performance

UTRS stock saw a decrease of -20.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -56.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.54% for Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.72% for UTRS’s stock, with a -67.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UTRS Trading at -21.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.59%, as shares sank -27.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTRS fell by -20.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2232. In addition, Minerva Surgical Inc. saw -18.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTRS starting from NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, who purchase 24,437,927 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Feb 09. After this action, NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L now owns 34,437,052 shares of Minerva Surgical Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.52 for the present operating margin

+37.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Minerva Surgical Inc. stands at -67.83. Equity return is now at value -133.30, with -41.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.